What to make of Solar Winds hack

A suspected Russian hack of United States government systems has been found to be more serious than first thought and poses a significant challenge to the new administration in Washington. UD's Nektarios Georgios Tsoutsos, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Delaware, with a joint appointment in the Department of Computer and Information Science, can speak to this crucial cybersecurity issue as well as issues such as hardware security, trustworthy computing, and privacy outsourcing.