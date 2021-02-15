Washington University in St. Louis

What we don’t understand about poverty in America

15-Feb-2021 11:05 AM EST, by Washington University in St. Louis
favorite_border

Newswise — What if the idealized image of American society — a land of opportunity that will reward hard work with economic success — is completely wrong?

Poorly Understood: What America Gets Wrong About Poverty,” a new book from Mark Rank, a leading academic expert on poverty, explores this concept.

It is the first book to systematically address and confront many of the most widespread myths pertaining to poverty. What if poverty is an experience that touches the majority of Americans? What if hard work does not necessarily lead to economic well-being? What if the reasons for poverty are largely beyond the control of individuals?

“Within the United States, we tend to view poverty as an issue of ‘them’ rather than ‘us,’” said Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and author of numerous books on poverty and the American dream. “Those in poverty are seen as strangers to mainstream America, people of color, falling outside acceptable behavior, and as such, to be scorned and stigmatized. 

“Yet it turns out that the vast majority of Americans will experience at least one year below the poverty line,” Rank said. “Poverty touches all races, all regions of the country and all age groups. Very few of us are immune from the reach of poverty at some point. This understanding can shift our perceptions of the poor. In a sense, ‘We have met the enemy, and they are us.’”

Informed by the latest research on poverty, “Poorly Understood” — co-authored by Lawrence Eppard of Shippensburg University and Heather Bullock of the University of California at Santa Cruz — not only challenges the myths of poverty and inequality, but explains why these myths continue to exist. It provides a blueprint for how the nation can move forward to effectively alleviate American poverty.

Economic mobility

“What has happened in the United States is that as income and wealth inequality have gotten more extreme, it has become harder for people to be upwardly mobile,” Rank said. “In a sense, the rungs on the ladder of opportunity have grown further apart, making it harder to climb that ladder.”

As a result, he said, the U.S. has much less economic mobility than most other high economy countries.  

“For too long, our tax and economic policies have favored the well-to-do and ignored the rest of the population,” Rank said. “The result is that the bottom 60% of Americans own less than 1% of the entire financial wealth of the country.

“In our book, we discuss a variety of innovative policies designed to help turn this pattern around. Hopefully, with a new administration, we will begin to see some serious attention given to these policies.

A ‘Black problem’

“I would point out that the United States frequently views poverty and inequities through the lens of race and ethnicity,” Rank added. “Poverty is often seen as a ‘Black problem’ rather than as an ‘American problem.’ The issue of race has been used by politicians over the years to divide poor Blacks and whites from seeing their common economic interests.

“Research has also shown that more racially heterogeneous societies, such as the United States, tend to be less generous in their economic redistribution policies to address poverty while countries that are more racially homogeneous, such as the Nordic countries, tend to have much more robust social safety nets,” he said. “One reason may be that we tend to be less concerned about the needs of others when they appear different from us.”

And politics should be removed from the poverty equation, Rank noted.

“We need to understand that alleviating poverty is neither a Red issue nor a Blue issue, but rather an American issue,” Rank said. “The Republican impoverished voter in Appalachia has much more in common with the urban Democratic poor voter in St. Louis than he or she may realize.”

“Poorly Understood: What America Gets Wrong About Poverty” is published by Oxford University press and will be released March 1.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Poorly Understood: What America Gets Wrong About Poverty

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Government/Law Poverty U.S. Politics Race and Ethnicity
KEYWORDS
Poverty Poverty in America Economy Income Inequality
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5985
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 21-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.
 Newswise

As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless patron if they've been vaccinated has come into focus. Vaccine opponents, including members of the U.S. Congress, are once again claiming that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status. We find this claim to be false.

Comment
Newswise: Sen. John Boozman Recognized for Longstanding Commitment to Health Care Policies
Released: 21-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Sen. John Boozman Recognized for Longstanding Commitment to Health Care Policies
 The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

US Senator John Boozman (R-AR) was named Legislator of the Year by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for his outstanding legislative contributions that impact cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients.

Comment
Newswise: LantzPhoto_3x2-768x512.jpg
Released: 20-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT
FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
 Florida State University

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday, a bill that would expedite the Justice Department’s review of hate crimes related to COVID-19 and designate an official at the department to oversee the effort, as well as issue new guidance to state and local law enforcement for online reporting.

Comment
Newswise: Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes
Released: 20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes
 West Virginia University

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded addressing-systemic-racism-in-academia-live-expert-panel-for-may-19-5-30pm-et
VIDEO
20-May-2021 8:50 AM EDT
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia, Live Expert Panel for May 19
 Newswise

Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded israeli-palestinian-conflict-a-primer-on-the-long-standing-dispute-over-gaza
VIDEO
Released: 19-May-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza
 University of Michigan

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupied territories.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers Shed Light on the Evolution of Extremist Groups
17-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Researchers Shed Light on the Evolution of Extremist Groups
 George Washington University

Early online support for the Boogaloos, one of the groups implicated in the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, followed the same mathematical pattern as ISIS, despite the stark ideological, geographical and cultural differences between their forms of extremism.

Comment
Released: 18-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT
Ranked-Choice Voting gives voice to diverse electorate
 University of Utah

An alternative approach to the electoral process, Ranked-Choice Voting, was deployed for the first time in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in five states. An analysis of the results of those primaries reveals this approach may give enhanced insight into the priorities of women and minority voters.

Released: 18-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor
 Albany Law School

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5985

Politics Experts on Newswise

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed t...
2021-05-20 16:50:33

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

...
2021-05-20 12:45:03

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupie...
2021-05-19 15:15:09

Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor

...
2021-05-18 17:05:49

Biden’s EV pitch gives auto industry a vital boost to all-electric goal

...
2021-05-18 12:15:53

Reopening society pros outweigh risk from those vaccinated and unmasked

...
2021-05-13 15:05:26

Colonial Pipeline hack is latest example of cybersecurity threats to physical infrastructure

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastr...
2021-05-13 15:05:12

Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure

...
2021-05-13 09:00:56

Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available

...
2021-05-13 07:00:21

De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help

...
2021-05-11 14:00:49

Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence

...
2021-05-11 12:05:34

‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight

...
2021-05-05 14:05:44

COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-...
2021-05-05 11:05:28

Trump Facebook Decision/Social Media Expert Available

...
2021-05-05 10:15:25

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New US COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Its Impact on Herd Immunity

...
2021-05-05 09:55:37

Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available

...
2021-05-05 09:45:10

IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account

...
2021-05-04 17:05:30

Despite refugee boost and family reunification, Biden has ‘long road to go’

...
2021-05-04 16:05:59

Biden rights the economic ship, but rough waters could loom in the distance

Vaccine distribution, stimulus checks and reopenings have helped to revitalize the economy in the face of the ...
2021-05-03 18:20:05

Water bill must be coupled with education campaigns to achieve faith in public water

...
2021-04-30 16:30:00

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

...
2021-04-28 16:05:46

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

...
2021-04-27 11:05:36

close
2.13262