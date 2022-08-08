Melissa Scanlon is the Lynde B. Uihlein Endowed Chair in Water Policy at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences and also the director of the Center for Water Policy. She was previously a visiting professor at Boston College Law School and a professor at the Vermont Law School, where she co-founded and directs the New Economy Law Center. 

Scanlan earned a joint law degree and master’s degree in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management from the University of California-Berkeley.

From 1999-2010 she used funding from multiple private donors and fellowships to establish Wisconsin’s first environmental law firm, Midwest Environmental Advocates. The firm represents community groups, and local and tribal governments, in protecting their air, water and land.

She can discuss the climate aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act. Will it move the needle? What are its strengths and weaknesses? What kinds of investments could result in near-term gains? 

 

Climate Science Environmental Science Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Climate Change inflation reduction act U.S. Climate Policy carbon mitigation climate incentives Climate Funding
