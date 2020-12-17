Breaking News
Expert Pitch

White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens

Cornell University
17-Dec-2020 5:15 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

The White House issued an executive order this week requiring state and local governments to issue occupational licenses to workers who have received a similar license in another jurisdiction — as long as they are in good standing. The goal of the new order is to increase economic and geographic mobility.

Kim Weeden, professor of sociology and director of Cornell University’s Center for the Study of Inequality, says some regulation is necessary to protect consumers, but occupational licensing creates inequality in the workforce.

Bio: https://sociology.cornell.edu/kim-weeden

Weeden says:

“Occupational licensing increases inequality by limiting the supply of people who can legally practice an occupation and driving up wages in those occupations. Although some regulation is necessary to protect the public from incompetent or malfeasant practitioners, overly restrictive licensing laws can lead to workforce shortages, and drive up the cost of services for consumers. 

“Research on occupational licensing shows that licensed occupations enjoy about a 10% wage premium relative to occupations that require similar levels of education and skill levels. Aside from some construction trades (e.g., plumbers) and service occupations (e.g., hairdressers), licensing is most common in the professions, so the benefits typically go to those at the top of the occupational structure.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law In the Workplace U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Occupational License Employment White House Inequality

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5718
Released: 17-Dec-2020 5:15 PM EST
White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens
 Cornell University

Newswise: Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
Released: 16-Dec-2020 4:45 PM EST
Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
 Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

As the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history gets underway, several states may not have enough facilities in some areas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it, according to a new analysis from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and the nonprofit West Health.

Comment
Released: 16-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response
 University at Buffalo

Comment
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:10 PM EST
The UK’s Modern Slavery Act isn’t enough to tackle modern slavery
 University of Warwick

Currently there are 24 million victims of modern day slavery or forced labour around the world, with a significant amount working on project-related activities.

Comment
Newswise: U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
 University of Redlands

Comment
Newswise: element_12_ac0482908c8a71a8e85f72d315cd9738-106-Elizabeth%20Bennion%20resized.jpg
Released: 15-Dec-2020 4:40 PM EST
IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet
 Indiana University

Comment
Newswise: US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
Released: 15-Dec-2020 1:00 PM EST
US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Comment
11-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
Cooperation across boundaries and sectors could boost sustainable development in South Asia
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

A new analysis of food, energy, water, and climate change in the Indus Basin shows how a cross-boundary and multi-sectoral perspective could lead to economic benefits and lower costs for all countries involved.

Comment
Released: 11-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST
Bipartisan House and Senate Majorities and Health Care Providers Urge Action to Stop Medicare Provider Cuts
 American College of Radiology (ACR)

Medicare cuts to a million health care providers, many reeling from the economic impact of COVID-19, may cause practice closings, service reductions, job losses and decreased access to care. With the cuts to start Jan. 1, nearly 400 medical organizations and 329 members of Congress are calling to #StopTheCuts

Comment
Released: 11-Dec-2020 10:25 AM EST
One-Third of Americans Distrust Election Result, National Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A significant minority of Americans lack confidence in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with more than one-third – primarily Republicans and Trump voters – not believing that the election results were fair, according to a nationwide survey by researchers from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5718

Politics Experts on Newswise

White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens

...
2020-12-17 17:15:45

UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response

...
2020-12-16 11:05:31

U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely

...
2020-12-15 17:05:38

IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet

...
2020-12-15 16:40:58

US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors

...
2020-12-15 13:00:21

Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system

...
2020-12-10 12:40:45

COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off doub...
2020-12-09 18:05:41

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

...
2020-12-09 13:30:06

FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harr...
2020-12-08 17:25:23

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

close
2.29997