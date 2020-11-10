Breaking News
Expert Pitch
University of Michigan

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

10-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST, by University of Michigan
favorite_border

FACULTY Q&A

Newswise — The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and the president have made little headway in restraining costs.

John Clark

John Clark

John Clark, clinical associate professor at the College of Pharmacy and director of pharmacy services at Michigan Medicine, and Amy Thompson, clinical associate professor at the College of Pharmacy and director of ambulatory clinical pharmacy practices at Michigan Medicine, discuss why drug prices are high in the United States relative to other countries, and what can be done to lower them.

Amy Thompson

Amy Thompson

We hear a lot about high retail drug prices. Are high prices also a problem for inpatient drugs?

Clark: Yes, an enormous problem, risking solvency of health systems. When drug companies decide pricing, they need to consider the value of the products in terms of the increased health provided to patients. Most times, the patient’s health is only marginally improved at an incredible cost.

President Trump has issued several executive orders to lower drug prices. Has this helped?

Thompson: At this point, it is too soon to tell. The bulk of the executive orders are aimed to impact Medicare programs only, so it will likely not impact private plans. One of the orders would force rebates typically paid to plans to be passed on to beneficiaries, and there is concern that this would then drive up health plan premiums. The Health and Human Services secretary has been charged with implementing this EO while not increasing federal spending, so I think it will be some time before we can see how this will roll out.

Another EO aimed at lowering the costs of insulin and epinephrine will have a direct impact on federally qualified health centers who provide care to underserved areas. This EO will make insulin and epinephrine costs cheaper for low-income individuals. The definition of low-income will determine the impact of this EO. Attempting to mitigate costs on a drug by drug strategy, such as insulin and epinephrine only, will likely create confusion and administrative costs.

If a presidential candidate were serious about lowering drug prices, what would that policy look like?

Thompson: A policy focusing on transparency across the board will help impact drug costs. Currently, there is nontransparency contracting in place, typically at the manufacturer and pharmacy benefit manager level, which prohibits sharing of pricing and negotiating. In October, the Supreme Court began to hear arguments in the Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association case, which stems from a 2015 law in Arkansas that prohibited pharmacy benefit managers from reimbursing local pharmacies at a lower rate than what the pharmacies pay to fill prescriptions.

Additionally, shifting to a model that holds manufacturers accountable for negotiating to a fair price, for example with the government for Medicare Part D medications, would be important. One model proposed includes competitive licensing, which would allow another manufacturer to bring a generic or biosimilar agent to market before patent expiration, while paying a royalty to the patent holder. This could potentially give more bargaining power.

The president would need to work with Congress to develop strategies where costs are in line with the value the medication provides, rather than arbitrarily set. Congress and the president would need to work with pharma to come to an agreement that limits returns and requires reinvestment. Consideration of executive pay in pharma would also be an opportunity. CEO pay continues to increase as do health care costs, and there is a continued push for more disclosure from the major pharma and biotech firms.

What are the main reasons drugs are so much more expensive for consumers and hospitals in the U.S.?

Clark: There are many economic factors at work that lead the U.S. to pay two-to-six times more for prescription drugs than other countries. Unfortunately, drug pricing is not very straightforward and there are numerous players involved: manufacturers, wholesalers, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies.

In addition to lack of transparency, the majority of manufacturers spend about the same on marketing and research. Elimination of direct-to-consumer marketing (allowed only in Australia and the U.S.) or reducing health professional marketing could have a significant impact on drug costs.

Also, much of the research and innovation costs for the world are absorbed by the U.S. market. If research and development costs were spread to more of a global market, U.S. drug costs may decrease, and other markets may have increased costs to balance.

High U.S. prices could also result, in part, from this reliance on research and development innovation from the U.S. market. For instance, there is a high reliance on the U.S. research infrastructure for preclinical and clinical trials, which may raise medication costs in the U.S. Due to system complexity and so many intertwined economic factors, we may not be able to know for sure.

The U.S. could consider additional price regulations like many smaller nations have done, but the concern is innovation may be stifled due to the huge impact a U.S. market cost shift could have on the global market. If future profits are expected to drop, investment in future innovation may decrease, so one solution might be to restrict some drug costs or profits and study the effect closely to determine next steps.

Thompson: High drug costs are not the product of one issue, it’s a complex issue that will take time to change. High medication costs are rarely, if ever, due to the pharmacy or pharmacist making money. Medication pricing is a complex system of corporate finances and entities in the beginning and middle of the supply chain gaining wealth.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Healthcare Pharmaceuticals U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Drug Costs Pharmaceuticals
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5646
Released: 10-Nov-2020 3:55 PM EST
Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded why-are-us-drug-prices-so-high-what-should-a-presidential-policy-to-lower-drug-costs-include
VIDEO
Released: 10-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST
Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?
 University of Michigan

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and the president have made little headway in restraining costs.

Comment
Released: 10-Nov-2020 1:30 PM EST
Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand
 Cornell University

Released: 10-Nov-2020 12:50 PM EST
Experts developed an easy to use and cheap toolkit to detect election fraud and voter rigging by using Big Data
 Santa Fe Institute

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded what-s-at-stake-in-the-supreme-court-s-aca-case-a-quick-explainer
VIDEO
Released: 10-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST
What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains what would happen if it's overturned.

Comment
9-Nov-2020 8:35 AM EST
Analysis of Trump’s tweets reveals systematic diversion of the media
 University of Bristol

New research published today in Nature Communications claims to provide the first evidence-based analysis demonstrating the US President’s Twitter account has been routinely deployed to divert attention away from a topic potentially harmful to his reputation, in turn suppressing negative related media coverage.

Comment
Newswise: Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president
Released: 9-Nov-2020 3:45 PM EST
Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 9-Nov-2020 3:45 PM EST
Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care
University of Michigan

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens those gains. On Nov. 10, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in California v. Texas, which challenges the constitutionality of the ACA.

Comment
Released: 9-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST
If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?
 Cornell University

Released: 9-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 5646

Politics Experts on Newswise

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand

...
2020-11-10 13:30:25

Complexity scientists developed a toolkit to detect 'fingerprints' of election fraud

...
2020-11-10 12:50:13

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could af...
2020-11-10 08:05:24

Expert: Misinformation about the election is ubiquitous. Here’s how to avoid spreading it

...
2020-11-09 17:15:50

Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

...
2020-11-09 15:45:08

Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens...
2020-11-09 15:45:05

If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?

...
2020-11-09 13:55:38

Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action

...
2020-11-09 10:15:36

"Presidential Winners & Losers: Words of Victory & Concession" author John Vile provides perspective on how candidates deal with election outcomes.

...
2020-11-06 18:00:28

NSU Home to Nationally Renowned Elections Expert - Can Provide Insight into 2020 Presidential Election

...
2020-11-06 13:55:43

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport,...
2020-11-05 19:05:18

IU experts available to comment on possibility of election cases going to the Supreme Court

...
2020-11-05 15:10:10

SCOTUS foster agency case presents important questions on balance between religious freedom and antidiscrimination laws, Notre Dame experts say

...
2020-11-05 13:20:47

US battles with election anticipation in era of instant communication

...
2020-11-05 12:05:45

Rutgers health policy expert available to discuss upcoming Supreme Court decision on ACA

...
2020-11-05 11:55:44

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Experts Available for Media Inquiries on Election 2020 and Major Public Policy Issues

...
2020-11-04 14:05:12

Why the race is so close, according to physics

...
2020-11-04 11:50:35

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Red Wave, Patience in Pennsylvania

...
2020-11-04 11:35:24

Election Integrity: Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss

...
2020-11-04 11:05:49

Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss Paris Climate Agreement Following 2020 Election

...
2020-11-04 10:30:10

close
1.3705