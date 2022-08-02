California’s McKinney Fire grew to become the state’s largest fire so far this year. The risk of wildfire is rising globally due to climate change. Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Wildfires channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

Wildfires disproportionately affect the poor

New Sensing Platform Deployed at Controlled Burn Site, Could Help Prevent Forest Fires

Wildfire-smoke observations fill gap in estimating soot’s role in climate change

Arctic Shrub Expansion Limited by Seed Dispersal and Wildfire

California’s Trees Are Dying, and Might Not Be Coming Back

Wildfires May Have Sparked Ecosystem Collapse During Earth’s Worst Mass Extinction

Climate Change Will Increase Chances of Wildfire Globally – but Humans Can Still Help Reduce the Risk

Wildfire Smoke Exposure Negatively Impacts Dairy Cow Health

Earliest Record of Wildfires Provide Insights to Earth’s Past Vegetation and Oxygen Levels

Study shows how ‘green islands’ help forests regenerate after fire

