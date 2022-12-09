Did The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 change the national conversation about clean energy? Tulane University climate change policy and politics expert Joshua Basseches says the sweeping bill’s incentives for renewables and other investments have states and policymakers moving from the debate about whether they need to shift to cleaner energy to now discussing how to make the shift happen.

Basseches shared his thoughts on the challenges ahead for making the transition to clean energy, whether the power grid is capable of handling the change and why he believes the policy landscape has shifted substantially.