Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, will live on following her death at age 96 in the people she inspired to lead worldwide, according to several experts at West Virginia University.

Lisa DeFrank-Cole, director and professor, WVU Leadership Studies, David Stewart, associate provost for international relations and associate professor of English, and Amber Brugnoli, associate vice president and executive director, WVU Office of Global Affairs, are available to discuss the Queen’s leadership legacy along with the potential effects of her passing on the British monarchy.

Quotes:



"Having reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant reminder of the importance of women’s leadership in the world. She has shown us that women can and do lead effectively. She is a role model for generations.

“Queen Elizabeth provided a steady leadership presence throughout the world during her reign. She became Queen at a time when women did not hold many senior leadership positions and she has shown us that women rise to the challenge when given the opportunity to lead. Her presence on the world stage as a woman leader will be sorely missed.” — Lisa DeFrank-Cole, Director and Professor, WVU Leadership Studies Program

“During her reign, Queen Elizabeth showed no bias, no agenda, no personal ambition, and never compromised conducting her stately duties. She will be forever known as a unique leader and diplomat who quietly steered her country through a world war, post-war difficulties, prime ministers, the end of the Cold War, Brexit and the pandemic.

“With her passing, a wealth of experience and knowledge has left the world.” — David Stewart, Associate Provost for International Relations, Associate Professor of English

“Many believe the monarchy will be ‘smaller’ and not as influential in the future, as King Charles III has often spoken of the need to ‘slim down’ its presence. I think this speaks to the exceptionally long reign of the Queen. For most of the world, she is the only British monarch they’ve ever know, and she personified the monarchy since World War II. It is only natural that a reign beginning in 2022 will look different than one started in 1952.

“I believe her legacy will be one of strength and endurance: she served her country longer than any other head of state, during a time when women were not typically viewed as national leaders. She sat on the throne during pivotal moments in history. She became a pop culture icon and has been immortalized in dozens of films, TV shows and written media.

“Given the structure of the British government, her passing may not have a significant impact globally; however, because of her persistence in the public light, millions of people will mourn her passing. In many ways, it is a symbol of the passing of a generation that lived through the Depression, a world war, the Cold War — a generation that shaped the globe before the internet or social media. We’ve watched her raise her children, play with her grandchildren, and illustrate the epitome of style and grace. For women, watching her stand equal to leaders from around the world was extremely meaningful.” — Amber Brugnoli, Associate Vice President and Executive Director, WVU Office of Global Affairs