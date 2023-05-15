Dr. Aaron Hager contributes to increased crop production through development and implementation of integrated weed management programs. His research helps to identify and manage herbicide-resistance in the most aggressive agronomic weeds. More information: The focus of Hager's research program is to develop innovative approaches that ultimately expand our knowledge and understanding of weed biology, with a particular emphasis directed toward addressing the contemporary weed species infesting the major field crops of Illinois. His ultimate research goal is to establish a robust applied research program, supplemented with basic research fostered through novel collaborations with molecular biology scientists and ecologists, to provide economical and sustainable solutions to the fundamental weed management challenges plaguing Illinois producers. A contemporary weed biology research program should be holistic and engender partnerships that establish new research paradigms to address the dynamic nature of weed management in Midwestern agronomic cropping systems. His extension/research appointment provides many opportunities to develop new research projects that address the immediate and long-term needs of producers. Forming research collaborations with current weed science faculty and staff provides opportunity for contemporary weed management challenges to be addressed using both applied research techniques and research techniques unique to the University of Illinois weed science program. Affiliations: Hager is a professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and a faculty Extension specialist with Illinois Extension, both part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.