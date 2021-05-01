Trained as an interdisciplinary sustainability scientist, Aaron Strong’s research focuses on understanding the impacts of climate change and the dynamics of climate feedbacks in both terrestrial and marine systems, including work on ocean acidification, carbon sequestration, and sea-level rise. Concerned with both the biophysical and human dimensions of climate change, Strong’s work also employs participatory scenario-based, spatially-explicit assessments that seek to enhance climate justice and provide actionable information to decision-makers. He joined Hamilton as an assistant professor of environmental studies with a focus on climate change. Strong received his bachelor's in biology and political science from Swarthmore College, his master's in international climate policy from Tufts University and his doctorate from the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources at Stanford University. Before coming to Hamilton Strong was an assistant professor in the School of Marine Sciences and the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.