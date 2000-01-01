Director, Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Director, Mohs Surgery, VA Boston Healthcare SystemAssistant Professor, Harvard Medical SchoolDermatologyLeadership TitleDirector, Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery CenterDirector, Mohs Surgery, VA Boston Healthcare SystemSpecialtiesDermatologyClinical InterestsBasal Cell CarcinomaCosmetic DermatologyCutaneous Oncology (Skin Cancer)Laser And Cosmetic SurgeryMelanomaMohs SurgeryNon-Melanoma Skin CancerSquamous Cell Carcinoma
EducationInternshipMemorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 2011 - 2012Medical SchoolYale University School of Medicine, 2006 - 2011ResidencyYale New Haven Hospital, 2012 - 2015Board CertificationsDermatology, 2015Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery, 2021FellowshipNorthwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 2015 - 2016