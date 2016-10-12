Adam Auerbach, Ph.D

Adam Auerbach, Ph.D

American University

Assistant Professor School of International Service

Expertise: local governanceUrban PoliticsPolitical Economy of Development

Professor Auerbach's research and teaching focus on local governance, urban politics, and the political economy of development, with a regional focus on South Asia and India in particular. His first book, Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India's Urban Slums (Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Studies in Comparative Politics Series), accounts for the uneven success of India's slum residents in demanding and securing essential public services from the state. The project draws on more than two years of fieldwork in the north Indian cities of Jaipur, Rajasthan and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The doctoral dissertation on which Demanding Development is based won the Best Fieldwork Award from the Comparative Democratization Section of the American Political Science Association (APSA), the Best Dissertation Award from the Urban and Local Politics Section of APSA, and APSA's Gabriel A. Almond Award for best dissertation in comparative politics. Auerbach was named a Clarence Stone Scholar (an early career award) by the Urban and Local Politics Section of APSA. His research has been supported by the American Institute of Indian Studies, Social Science Research Council, Fulbright-Hays, and National Science Foundation.

Auerbach's research appears or is forthcoming in the American Journal of Political Science, American Political Science Review, Contemporary South Asia, Journal of Politics, Perspectives on Politics, Studies in Comparative International Development, World Development, and World Politics. His article with Tariq Thachil, "How Clients Select Brokers: Competition and Choice in India's Slums," won APSA's Heinz I. Eulau Award for the best article in the American Political Science Review in 2018.

Title

Cited By

Year

Clients and communities: The political economy of party network organization and development in India’s urban slums

118

2016

How clients select brokers: Competition and choice in India's slums

69

2018

State, society, and informality in cities of the global south

27

2018

Neighborhood associations and the urban poor: India’s slum development committees

27

2017

Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India's Urban Slums

22

2019

India's urban constituencies revisited

15

2015

Cultivating Clients: Reputation, Responsiveness, and Ethnic Indifference in India’s Slums

8

2019

How Do Electoral Quotas Influence Political Competition? Evidence from Municipal, State, and National Elections in India

4

2020

Informal archives: Historical narratives and the preservation of paper in India’s urban slums

4

2018

How Patrons Select Brokers: Efficacy and Loyalty in Urban Indian Machines

3

2018

The Geography of Citizenship Practice: How the Poor Engage the State in Rural and Urban India

3

0

How does Covid-19 affect urban slums? Evidence from settlement leaders in India

2

2020

Rethinking India and the Study of Electoral Politics in the Developing World

1

2020

12/10/2016.‘Why India’s Slum Leaders Matter’

0

0

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.06725