Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations Education: B.A. in Religion (magna cum laude), Amherst College M.T.S. in Scriptural Interpretation, Harvard Divinity School Ph.D. in Religion, Columbia University Professional Experience: 2022-Present: Invited consultant and reviewer, New American Bible New Testament Revision, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops 2021-Present: Member, Board of Governors, International Jewish Committee for Interreligious Consultations (official representative of world Jewry in its dialogues with the Vatican, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the World Evangelical Alliance, and the World Council of Churches) 2021-Present: President’s Advisory Committee, International Council of Christian and Jews 2020-Present: Member, Board of Directors, Stimulus Foundation, Paulist Press 2020-22: Invited Special Issue Editor: Journal Religions issue “Christian Theologies of Jews and Judaism” (with Philip A. Cunningham) 2018-Present: Vice-chair, Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations 2015-Present: Jewish Studies consultant, Christian Scholars Group on Christian-Jewish Relations 2014-Present: Academic advisor, National Council of Synagogues (partnership of the Reform, Conservative, and Reconstructionist movements in Judaism for dialogue with the National Council of Churches and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) 2014–17: Member, Board of Directors, Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations 2011–21: Member, Committee on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum 2010-Present: Book review editor, Studies in Christian-Jewish Relations (commissioned, edited, and published approximately twenty book reviews per year) Grants and Awards: 2022: Recipient, Academic Engagement Network grant for Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations / University of North Carolina survey and research project on American Catholics’ views of Jews, Judaism, and Israel 2018: “Contemporary Pedagogy and the Ignatian Tradition” Summer Faculty Development Seminar, Office of Teaching and Learning and Office of the Provost, Saint Joseph’s University 2015: Faculty Summer Research Grant, Saint Joseph’s University 2012-13: Fellow, Summer Seminars in Theologies of Religious Pluralism and Comparative Theology, American Academy of Religion and Henry Luce Foundation 2012: Coolidge Scholar, Annual Summer Research Colloquium, Association for Religion and Intellectual Life / CrossCurrents 2011: "Transforming Troubling Tellings: The History of the Deicide Charge and the Holocaust,” Summer Seminar for Seminary Faculty and Professors of Religious Studies, Committee on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum 2003–04: Fellow, Lady Davis Trust and Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, and Fellowship, Interuniversity Program in Jewish Studies, Hebrew University of Jerusalem Research: Jewish Studies Jewish-Christian Relations Biblical Interpretation and Hermeneutics Theologies of the Land of Israel Christian Theologies of Jews and Judaism Theodicy Mission and Conversion