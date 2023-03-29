Adena Leder is a board-certified neurologist with fellowship training in movement disorders. She treats all aspects of neurological disease. Her expertise involves diagnosing and treating movement disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Other areas of interest include identifying and treating concussions. Leder graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) in 1999. She completed her neurology residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center. Her movement disorder fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center was completed in 2004. She practiced clinical neurology for 10 years before joining NYITCOM in 2015.