Adena Leder is a board-certified neurologist with fellowship training in movement disorders. She treats all aspects of neurological disease. Her expertise involves diagnosing and treating movement disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Other areas of interest include identifying and treating concussions. Leder graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) in 1999. She completed her neurology residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center. Her movement disorder fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center was completed in 2004. She practiced clinical neurology for 10 years before joining NYITCOM in 2015.
Adena Leder, a neurologist and movement disorders specialist at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, was Drukker’s doctor. She took her patient’s advice, attended a certification program last May, and uses Rock Steady to empower her patients in the treat
Dr. Adena Leder, a neurologist and director of the Parkinson’s program at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, said some primary care doctors and neurologists may fail to diagnose people of color, women and younger white men with Parkinso
29-Mar-2023 10:50:18 AM EDT