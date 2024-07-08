Aditya Bagrodia, MD, is a board-certified urologist who specializes in detecting, treating and preventing genitourinary cancer. He is experienced in surgical and nonsurgical treatments for all urologic malignancies, including adrenal, upper tract, renal, bladder, prostate, penile and testicular cancers. He also has expertise in minimally invasive approaches to urologic surgery. As an associate professor in the Department of Urology, Bagrodia trains medical students, residents and fellows at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, where he leads the genitourinary disease team. He has focused his clinical and research interests on understanding molecular attributes of germ cell tumors, which cause testicular cancer, with the goal of ultimately improving treatments and clinical care. He also has been actively involved in understanding and overcoming societal and epidemiological barriers to optimal care in testicular cancer patients. Bagrodia, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center member, has been involved in clinical trials for patients with testicular cancer and has conducted extensive research in urologic oncology, primarily in biomarker profiles and molecular signatures of urologic tumors as predictors of clinical outcomes. He has been funded through intramural research grants and also via competitive grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and the National Institutes of Health. He is the principal author or co-author of more than 150 articles in peer-reviewed publications such as Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Genetics, European Urology, Journal of Urology, Urologic Oncology, and Urology. Dr. Bagrodia is also a reviewer for many of these publications, as well as for the British Journal of Urology, Journal of Clinical Pathology and the Annals of Surgical Oncology. He also has contributed to several textbooks. He also speaks Hindi.