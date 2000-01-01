Adrienne Antonson

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Assistant professor of animal sciences

Dr. Adrienne Antonson is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She joined the UIUC faculty in January 2021.


Antonson's research is anchored within the fields of immunology, microbiology, and developmental and behavioral neuroscience. She uses translational animal models to investigate inflammatory and neurodevelopmental origins of behavioral abnormalities and mental health disorders. Focusing on the prenatal period as a critical developmental window, she has demonstrated that maternal insults such as viral infection and psychological stress during pregnancy alter neuroimmune signatures in the offspring brain, leading to disrupted behaviors.


    Prenatal immune determinants of neurodevelopment and behavior
    

    Molecular and cellular neuroscience
    

    Neural & genomic bases of behavior
    

    Neural bases of disease and disorders
    

    Neural development
    

    Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research, The Ohio State University, Columbus OH, 2021
    

    Ph.D., Immunophysiology and Behavior Program, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 2018
    

    NIH T32 postdoctoral fellowship, The Ohio State University Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research, 2020
    

Prenatal programming of the brain: The maternal-fetal interface takes center stage

2023

Creating psychoneuroimmunology research networks in Ibero-America

2022

Maternally derived molecules accumulate in the fetal brain during gestational viral infection

2022

Assessing the impact of live influenza A virus infection during pregnancy on glial phenotypes in early life

2022

Murine influenza A virus disrupts immune profiles in the maternal gut and placenta during acute infection in a dose-dependent manner

2022

Investigating the effect of IL-17A on fetal neurodevelopment in germ-free mice

2022

At the crux of maternal immune activation: Viruses, microglia, microbes, and IL‐17A

6

2022

176 Moderately pathogenic maternal influenza A virus infection disrupts placental integrity but spares the fetal brain

2021

Prenatal stress-induced disruptions in microbial and host tryptophan metabolism and transport

10

2021

Interacting impact of maternal inflammatory response and stress on the amygdala transcriptome of pigs

12

2021

Moderately pathogenic maternal influenza A virus infection disrupts placental integrity but spares the fetal brain

9

2021

Prenatal Stress Leads to Intrauterine Dysfunction: The Role of Microbes and Microglia

2021

Long-lasting impact of maternal immune activation and interaction with a second immune challenge on pig behavior

16

2020

Unique maternal immune and functional microbial profiles during prenatal stress

22

2020

PSVIII-1 a transcriptomic study of the effect of prrsv infection during gestation on the piglet amygdala

1

2020

PSV-6 Detection of sex-by-maternal immune activation effects on the molecular pathways of the pig amygdala

2020

Lasting and sex-dependent impact of maternal immune activation on molecular pathways of the amygdala

20

2020

Prenatal stress causes intrauterine inflammation and serotonergic dysfunction, and long-term behavioral deficits through microbe-and CCL2-dependent mechanisms

46

2020

Prenatal Stress Induces Placental Dysfunction: The Role of Microbes, Inflammation, and Serotonin

2020

Prenatal Stress in Mice Leads to Microbe-Dependent Alterations in Fetal Microglia

2020

