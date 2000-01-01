Dr. Adrienne Antonson is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She joined the UIUC faculty in January 2021.
Antonson's research is anchored within the fields of immunology, microbiology, and developmental and behavioral neuroscience. She uses translational animal models to investigate inflammatory and neurodevelopmental origins of behavioral abnormalities and mental health disorders. Focusing on the prenatal period as a critical developmental window, she has demonstrated that maternal insults such as viral infection and psychological stress during pregnancy alter neuroimmune signatures in the offspring brain, leading to disrupted behaviors.
Research interests:
Prenatal immune determinants of neurodevelopment and behavior
Research areas:
Molecular and cellular neuroscience
Neural & genomic bases of behavior
Neural bases of disease and disorders
Neural development
Education
Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research, The Ohio State University, Columbus OH, 2021
Ph.D., Immunophysiology and Behavior Program, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 2018
NIH T32 postdoctoral fellowship, The Ohio State University Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research, 2020
Title
Cited By
Year
Prenatal programming of the brain: The maternal-fetal interface takes center stage
2023
Creating psychoneuroimmunology research networks in Ibero-America
2022
Maternally derived molecules accumulate in the fetal brain during gestational viral infection
2022
Assessing the impact of live influenza A virus infection during pregnancy on glial phenotypes in early life
2022
Murine influenza A virus disrupts immune profiles in the maternal gut and placenta during acute infection in a dose-dependent manner
2022
Investigating the effect of IL-17A on fetal neurodevelopment in germ-free mice
2022
At the crux of maternal immune activation: Viruses, microglia, microbes, and IL‐17A
6
2022
176 Moderately pathogenic maternal influenza A virus infection disrupts placental integrity but spares the fetal brain
2021
Prenatal stress-induced disruptions in microbial and host tryptophan metabolism and transport
10
2021
Interacting impact of maternal inflammatory response and stress on the amygdala transcriptome of pigs
12
2021
Moderately pathogenic maternal influenza A virus infection disrupts placental integrity but spares the fetal brain
9
2021
Prenatal Stress Leads to Intrauterine Dysfunction: The Role of Microbes and Microglia
2021
Long-lasting impact of maternal immune activation and interaction with a second immune challenge on pig behavior
16
2020
Unique maternal immune and functional microbial profiles during prenatal stress
22
2020
PSVIII-1 a transcriptomic study of the effect of prrsv infection during gestation on the piglet amygdala
1
2020
PSV-6 Detection of sex-by-maternal immune activation effects on the molecular pathways of the pig amygdala
2020
Lasting and sex-dependent impact of maternal immune activation on molecular pathways of the amygdala
20
2020
Prenatal stress causes intrauterine inflammation and serotonergic dysfunction, and long-term behavioral deficits through microbe-and CCL2-dependent mechanisms
46
2020
Prenatal Stress Induces Placental Dysfunction: The Role of Microbes, Inflammation, and Serotonin
2020
Prenatal Stress in Mice Leads to Microbe-Dependent Alterations in Fetal Microglia
2020