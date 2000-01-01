Biography

Adrienne R. Minerick joined the faculty at Michigan Tech as an Associate Professor in 2009 and was promoted to Professor in 2015. In addition to the listed titles, she also serves as an Affiliated Professor with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan Tech.

Minerick's primary area of research is electrokinetic, with a focus on medical microdevices, blood cell dynamics, and point-of-care diagnostics. Her group's primary area of specialty is dielectrophoresis, which utilizes nonuniform AC fields to manipulate polarizable cells and other dielectric biomaterials.

She has received numerous honors and awards, including the distinction of Fellow of AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science), a National Science Foundation 2007 CAREER Award, the 2011 Raymond W. Fahien Award, Chemical Engineering Division, American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE), Michigan Tech's Fredrick D. Williams Instructional Innovation Award, a New Investigator Research Award from Sigma Xi Chapter, one from ASEE-SE, and was the recipient of the Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Award, Oak Ridge Associated Universities. She and her students have published over 70 book chapters, archival journal publications, or proceedings articles and earned 23 best paper/presentation awards.

Minerick previously served as the President of the American Electrophoresis Society (www.aesociety.org) and on the American Society for Engineering Education's (ASEE) Board of Directors as First Vice President and Professional Interest Council (PIC) I Chair. She also chaired ASEE's National Diversity Committee. Her research and service interests regularly intersect and involve underserved individuals with an emphasis on research experiences to increase engagement and retention.