With a fervent passion for evidence-based medicine, I am deeply committed to medical research. My dedication is reflected in the numerous research projects I have undertaken, demonstrating my exceptional research and analytical abilities. Proficient in conventional analysis using SPSS and highly skilled in meta-analysis, I have primarily focused on observational studies, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. Currently, I am engaged in a cohort study involving medical records, alongside several systematic reviews and meta-analyses. My work is driven by my ambition to contribute to the medical field through rigorous research and analysis.