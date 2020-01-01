Aija Lulle, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in human geography

Expertise: Human geographyfamily migrationPost-socialist migrationspatialities of children

Post-socialist migration, youth migration in Europe, young Europeans in the UK, family migration and ageing, Brexit and migration.
Research includes the geographies and spatialities of children, youth, family and ageing; framed by the overall question: How can people create better lives for themselves and their families through migration and mobility?

Editorial Introduction: Special Section on older-age migrants and sexualities

2023

The affective fields of working class among ‘Eastern European’migrants in the UK

2023

Visiting migrants: An introduction

2023

Repertoires of ‘migrant names’: an inquiry into mundane identity production

5

2022

Life Course Justice and Learning

2022

Young EU migrants in London in the transition to Brexit

3

2022

Migration and development: The overlooked roles of older people and ageing

3

2022

Decision-making and the trajectories of young Europeans in the London region: the planners, the dreamers, and the accidental migrants

3

2022

Gendering return migration

9

2022

New perspectives on the agriculture–migration nexus

21

2021

Introduction to the Special Issue: European youth migration: human capital outcomes, skills and competences

57

2021

‘One improves here every day’: the occupational and learning journeys of ‘lower-skilled’European migrants in the London region

14

2021

The production of “rhythms of responsibility” for childcare in a post-socialist society

1

2021

Temporal fix, hierarchies of work and post-socialist hopes for a better way of life

8

2021

Towards an intimacy ‘turn’and the development of intimacy ‘languages’ in geography

2021

Temporary labour migrants from Latvia negotiate return trips for care: Distributing resources across borders

1

2020

Cosmopolitan encounters: highly skilled Latvians in London problematise ethnicity and ‘Eastern Europeanness’

2020

Ageing, migration, and development

3

2020

Overcoming “crisis”: Mobility capabilities and “stretching” a migrant identity among young Irish in London and return migrants

5

2020

Reversing retirement frontiers in the spaces of post-socialism: active ageing through migration for work

5

2020

