Post-socialist migration, youth migration in Europe, young Europeans in the UK, family migration and ageing, Brexit and migration. Research includes the geographies and spatialities of children, youth, family and ageing; framed by the overall question: How can people create better lives for themselves and their families through migration and mobility?
Editorial Introduction: Special Section on older-age migrants and sexualities
2023
The affective fields of working class among ‘Eastern European’migrants in the UK
2023
Visiting migrants: An introduction
2023
Repertoires of ‘migrant names’: an inquiry into mundane identity production
2022
Life Course Justice and Learning
2022
Young EU migrants in London in the transition to Brexit
2022
Migration and development: The overlooked roles of older people and ageing
2022
Decision-making and the trajectories of young Europeans in the London region: the planners, the dreamers, and the accidental migrants
2022
Gendering return migration
2022
New perspectives on the agriculture–migration nexus
2021
Introduction to the Special Issue: European youth migration: human capital outcomes, skills and competences
2021
‘One improves here every day’: the occupational and learning journeys of ‘lower-skilled’European migrants in the London region
2021
The production of “rhythms of responsibility” for childcare in a post-socialist society
2021
Temporal fix, hierarchies of work and post-socialist hopes for a better way of life
2021
Towards an intimacy ‘turn’and the development of intimacy ‘languages’ in geography
2021
Temporary labour migrants from Latvia negotiate return trips for care: Distributing resources across borders
2020
Cosmopolitan encounters: highly skilled Latvians in London problematise ethnicity and ‘Eastern Europeanness’
2020
Ageing, migration, and development
2020
Overcoming “crisis”: Mobility capabilities and “stretching” a migrant identity among young Irish in London and return migrants
2020
Reversing retirement frontiers in the spaces of post-socialism: active ageing through migration for work
2020