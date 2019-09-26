Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM, is a Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Kirtane is an internationally-renowned leader in Interventional Cardiology, specializing in the care of patients with complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease. In addition to his clinical commitments, Dr. Kirtane has a strong interest in clinical education and research, serving as Chief Academic Officer of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy. He is a co-director of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, has served as a director of several international, national, and regional educational conferences, and has participated on the program committees for the scientific sessions of both the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. Dr. Kirtane’s research interests are in clinical trial methodology and outcomes of device-based and pharmacologic interventions in Interventional Cardiology. He has authored over 350 original manuscripts and over 80 reviews and editorials including the “Coronary Stenting” chapters of the two most widely used textbooks in Interventional Cardiology. He is/has been a Principal Investigator and serves on the steering committees of several clinical trials in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey, Dr. Kirtane is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his residency/chief residency in Internal Medicine at the University of California – San Francisco. He then completed fellowships in Cardiovascular Disease and Coronary and Peripheral Vascular Intervention at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School and additionally obtained a Masters of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health prior to moving back to Columbia. In his free time, Dr. Kirtane has avid interests in running, tennis, skiing, and music, and lives in New Jersey with his wife, 2 children, and their dog Oliver.