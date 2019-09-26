Ajay J. Kirtane, M.D., SM

Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)

Co-Director

Expertise: endovascular interventionInterventional CardiologyCardiovascular DiseaseTransradial Catheterization

Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM, is a Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Kirtane is an internationally-renowned leader in Interventional Cardiology, specializing in the care of patients with complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

In addition to his clinical commitments, Dr. Kirtane has a strong interest in clinical education and research, serving as Chief Academic Officer of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy. He is a co-director of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, has served as a director of several international, national, and regional educational conferences, and has participated on the program committees for the scientific sessions of both the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. Dr. Kirtane’s research interests are in clinical trial methodology and outcomes of device-based and pharmacologic interventions in Interventional Cardiology. He has authored over 350 original manuscripts and over 80 reviews and editorials including the “Coronary Stenting” chapters of the two most widely used textbooks in Interventional Cardiology. He is/has been a Principal Investigator and serves on the steering committees of several clinical trials in interventional cardiovascular medicine.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey, Dr. Kirtane is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his residency/chief residency in Internal Medicine at the University of California – San Francisco. He then completed fellowships in Cardiovascular Disease and Coronary and Peripheral Vascular Intervention at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School and additionally obtained a Masters of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health prior to moving back to Columbia. In his free time, Dr. Kirtane has avid interests in running, tennis, skiing, and music, and lives in New Jersey with his wife, 2 children, and their dog Oliver.

CLINICAL PERSPECTIVE

CLINICAL PERSPECTIVE

CRF Will Hold Free Online Seminar on Heart Disease Warning Signs

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free online seminar, “Get Heart Smart,” on August 24 hosted by Drs. Nisha Jhalani and Ajay Kirtane, renowned academic cardiologists from NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The seminar, part of a series of “Mini Med Schools” conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on common heart disease symptoms, when to talk to your doctor, and when to seek emergency care.
10-Aug-2020 01:40:53 PM EDT

Shortened Three-month DAPT Duration After PCI Demonstrates Low Rate of Adverse Events in High-Bleeding Risk Patients

Data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study found that shortened three-month dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) did not increase myocardial infarction (MI) or stent thrombosis (ST) in high bleeding risk (HBR) patients treated with a contemporary drug-eluting stent.
26-Sep-2019 09:05:43 PM EDT

"The challenge is understanding why this is occurring, but my best estimate is that it is multifactorial," he told MedPage Today. "On the patient side, one could posit that perhaps more sedentary behavior, combined with smoking reductions, could lead to a reduced incidence of MI. On the other hand, in patients actually having MI, a strong desire to avoid coming to the hospital in conjunction with accessibility and diagnostic challenges (due to stressed and surging EMS [emergency medical services] and [ED emergency department] services) could also lead to this reduction in STEMI activations."

- PCI Down 38% During COVID-19 Pandemic

"Even the diagnosis of thrombotic events is difficult in this population because of the risk of exposure when performing testing as well as the difficulty testing for microthrombotic events," commented Ajay Kirtane, MD, SM

- Anticoagulation Guidance Emerging for Severe COVID-19

