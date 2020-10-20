Collaborating with investigators in Japan and Honolulu, Dr. Sekikawa investigated subclinical atherosclerosis among native Japanese, Japanese Americans, and Whites (ERA JUMP). The study found that (1) levels of subclinical atherosclerosis in native Japanese were lower than Americans despite similar profiles of risk factors and (2) Japanese Americans had worse levels of subclinical atherosclerosis than Whites. These observations directed Dr. Sekikawa to focus on Japanese diet. Japanese diet is characterized by high intake of marine omega-3 fatty acids (OM3) and soy isoflavones (ISF). ERA JUMP showed that (1) high levels of OM3 in native Japanese accounted for difference in subclinical atherosclerosis and (2) equol but not ISF had a significant inverse association with subclinical atherosclerosis. Equol, a metabolite of ISF by gut microbiome, is the strongest anti-oxidant among all ISFs. Dr. Sekikawa believes that the result of a recent RCT: REDUCE-IT, an RCT of 4.0 g/day of EPA on CV outcomes, has opened up a new era in the research of high-dose OM3. Dr. Sekikawa recently proposed an RCT of high-dose OM3 focusing on their molecular mechanisms. Dr. Sekikawa has also proposed studies in the association of OM3 and ISF/equol with amyloid deposition in the brain and chronic obstructive lung disease.