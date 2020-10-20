Collaborating with investigators in Japan and Honolulu, Dr. Sekikawa investigated subclinical atherosclerosis among native Japanese, Japanese Americans, and Whites (ERA JUMP). The study found that (1) levels of subclinical atherosclerosis in native Japanese were lower than Americans despite similar profiles of risk factors and (2) Japanese Americans had worse levels of subclinical atherosclerosis than Whites. These observations directed Dr. Sekikawa to focus on Japanese diet. Japanese diet is characterized by high intake of marine omega-3 fatty acids (OM3) and soy isoflavones (ISF). ERA JUMP showed that (1) high levels of OM3 in native Japanese accounted for difference in subclinical atherosclerosis and (2) equol but not ISF had a significant inverse association with subclinical atherosclerosis. Equol, a metabolite of ISF by gut microbiome, is the strongest anti-oxidant among all ISFs. Dr. Sekikawa believes that the result of a recent RCT: REDUCE-IT, an RCT of 4.0 g/day of EPA on CV outcomes, has opened up a new era in the research of high-dose OM3. Dr. Sekikawa recently proposed an RCT of high-dose OM3 focusing on their molecular mechanisms. Dr. Sekikawa has also proposed studies in the association of OM3 and ISF/equol with amyloid deposition in the brain and chronic obstructive lung disease.
A metabolite produced following consumption of dietary soy may decrease a key risk factor for dementia – with the help of the right bacteria, according to a new discovery.
20-Oct-2020 08:00:31 AM EDT
“All the participants we know ate soy and soy isoflavone but, however, only 50% produced equol. And we divided this equol producer into a high and low group using the medium. Then, to our surprise, high equol producer had 50% lower white matter lesion as compared to non-producers.”
“We have learned in the past 10 years is that not one single thing can prevent dementia – it is the holistic approach that we need to take in our physical activity diet, sleep, or microbiome. Yes, many aspects need to work together.”
“What they found is that only equol had a significant inverse association with the incidence of heart attack, indicating that the equol appears to be the most bioactive for one thing epidemiological study wise. And also, basic research shows why equol is the most bioactive – one, among isoflavone and all metabolite this is the most potent anti-oxidant for one thing; second, the half-life is the longest among all the metabolites of isoflavone itself.”
