Professor Chapleau is a part-time Visiting Associate Professor of Law at Albany Law School. He is also an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Law at the College of Saint Rose, where he teaches courses in criminal justice, constitutional law, criminal procedure, evidence, and mock trial. He was Criminal Justice Department Chair from 2017-19. In 2014 he received the Faculty Member of the Year Award from the College's Student Association, the Athletic Department Faculty Appreciation Award in 2019, and the Thomas A. Manion Distinguished Faculty Award from the Alumni Association in 2020.



From 2007 to 2022, he served as an Instructor and Educational and Curriculum Consultant to the New York State Office of Court Administration’s Office of Justice Court Support. OJCS is responsible for the continuing judicial education (CJE) training and initial certification to assume the bench of the approximately 2100 Town and Village Justices in New York. In 2018 the role was expanded to cover the development and delivery of mandatory court clerk certification and training (CCCE). In 2017 he was recognized by the Hon. Michael V. Coccoma, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge, for his outstanding service to the Town and Village Courts of the State. He is the author of ten judicial training articles and frequently lectures at the NYS Magistrates Association Annual State Convention. This year he will discuss "At the 2022 NYS Magistrates Annual State Convention held in Saratoga Springs, New York he discussed "The Trial Judge's Responsibility in Criminal Pro Se Representation Cases." While teaching at various times as an adjunct professor at Albany Law School, Siena College, and UAlbany, Professor Chapleau served 22 years in the Schenectady County District Attorney's Office, the last 18 years as the Chief Assistant District Attorney, where he took a particular interest in white collar crime and animal abuse prosecutions. During his tenure as Chief Assistant, he supervised over 100 Albany Law students who interned with the District Attorney's Office. He was honored in 2007 by the NYS Human Association for his work in prosecuting abuse cases and training animal abuse investigators.



Professor Chapleau began his legal career as a judicial law clerk to several NYS Superior Court Judges. He served from 1984 to 89 as NYS Assistant Attorney General, assigned to complex construction contract litigation. Professor Chapleau is also active as an Attorney for Children in Schenectady County Family Court.