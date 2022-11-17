Alaí Reyes-Santos is the associate director of the PNW Just Futures Institute for Climate and Racial Justice and founding member of the Oregon Water Futures Collaborative. Since 2020, she has done extensive community engagement work with tribal members, low income, rural, and BIPOC communities on water; environmental justice researcher and community engagement experience, with an emphasis on water resources. The author of “Our Caribbean Kin: Race and Nation in the Neoliberal Antilles,” Reyes-Santos is a cultural studies scholar devoted to the analysis of stories about kinship, solidarity, and betrayal in the midst of socio-historical violence, with an emphasis on the Black Diaspora and its connections with multiple communities. Her manuscript-in-progress, Oceanic Whispers, Secrets She Never Told, intervenes in conversations about restorative justice and community healing through a Black Caribbean epistemological lens. An award-winning teacher, Reyes-Santos received the 2015 Ersted Distinguished Teaching Award. She is a high priestess and tradition keeper of Caribbean Regla de Osha and regla conga, an Afro-descendant ceremonial practice that survived through cross-cultural exchanges in the islands; and supports efforts to revitalize Afro-Indigenous Caribbean traditional ecological and medicinal knowledges.
“When one enters water infrastructure, law, and policy spaces, the language that is used is often inaccessible. And when we talk to people and bring that kind of language, people say, ‘Well, I don’t know anything about water.’ But if we just ask people ho
“Migrants in rural areas buy bottled water because they do not trust their tap water,” she said. “Some people even ration it to save money, drink less water because they cannot afford to buy more.”
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Mangú y mofongo: Intergenerational Dominican-Puerto Rican kinship, intra-Latinx subjectivities, and latinidad
|
2
|
2018
|
Crossing Imperial Frontiers: Puerto Ricans in the Dominican Republic, Santiago de Cuba, and Hawai ‘i after 1898
|
2018
|
" Echa Pa'Lante": For Some of Us, Death is Never Too Far Away:(Excerpt from Essays, Notes, and Chronicles at the Edges of Empire).
|
2017
|
Our Caribbean kin: Race and nation in the Neoliberal Antilles
|
41
|
2015
|
Masculinity after Trujillo: The Politics of Gender in Dominican Literature, by Maja Horn
|
2015
|
Book Review: Undocumented Dominican Migration, written by Frank Graziano
|
2015
|
On Pan-Antillean Politics: Ramón Emeterio Betances and Gregorio Luperón Speak to the Present
|
15
|
2013
|
Mobilizando identidades raciales en la República Dominicana: imperialismo, nación y migración
|
2009
|
Capital neoliberal, raza, migración: análisis comparativo de relaciones domínico-haitianas y domínico-puertorriqueñas
|
16
|
2008
|
Racial geopolitics: Interrogating Caribbean cultural discourse in the era of globalization
|
1
|
2007
“The removal of these dams is just the beginning in the necessary steps that must be taken to restore the health of the river, including plant, fish, and bird life, as well as of surrounding communities. No one benefits from warmer waters, for instance, produced by dams that lead to harmful bacteria and other toxic elements that pose a threat to humans and all life in the watershed; as well as by the obstacles posed to fish species that used to travel across and flourish in the basin. Now opportunities for economic and recreational practices that will better sustain water and community health can be pursued through community engagement and green economic investments. Tribes, low-income communities, and immigrant communities must be engaged as such processes unfold to avoid the pitfalls of previous economic plans for the region that left many without access to traditional food sources, relevant ceremonial and community sites, and clean water. The tribal communities that have stewarded the region since time immemorial must be at the center of any initiative as people holding the knowledge of multiple generations who have cared for those waters.”