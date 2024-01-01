Church is a board-certified Pediatric Pathologist and Molecular Genetic Pathologist. She is the Associate Director of the Laboratory for Molecular Pediatric Pathology (LaMPP) at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School.? She has participated in several high-impact studies using molecular profiling for pediatric cancers, including the?iCat?study, Profile study, and the ongoing multi-institutional GAIN consortium study and Broad Institute's Count Me In study.? Her career is dedicated to implementing high-quality accessible molecular profiling tests to support the care of children with cancer.