Professor, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine Member, Developmental Therapeutics Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center Research Information Research Interests: Dr. Montero's research interests include the improvement of clinical outcomes in patients with breast cancer through the development of novel targeted therapies. He has been the principal investigator in over 30 clinical trials and has co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed publications. He has a particular interest in immune-based therapies in breast cancer and other solid malignancies, and better understanding the various mechanisms by which tumors evade the immune system. Dr. Montero also has a keen interest in process improvement in oncology to develop more effective and efficient treatment strategies in breast cancer that lead to better clinical outcomes and, ultimately, superior quality of care for patients. External Appointments Medical Director, Seidman Cancer Center Clinical Trials Unit University Hospitals Clinical Director, Breast Cancer Program University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center