Dr. Aldona Spiegel certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She completed her medical training at the University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine. Spiegel completed a residency in general surgery and plastic surgery at John Hopkins Hospital. She also completed a residency in plastic surgery and a fellowship in microsurgery at Baylor College of Medicine. Spiegel's clinical focus is microsurgery, breast reconstruction, breast sensation and specialized perforator flaps (DIEP, SIEA, SGAP flaps). Her clinical expertise allows her to focus on research in innovative surgical techniques, such as muscle-preserving flaps.