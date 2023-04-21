Dr. Alessandro D. Santin, a native of Italy, graduated with honors from the University of Brescia, Italy and received his postgraduate training in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the same University. He served a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of California, Irvine and an International Fellowship in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas. In 2000 he became a Clinical Assistant Professor and in 2004 an Associate Professor with Tenure in the same Division. Watch a video with Dr. Alessandro Santin >> Dr. Santin joined the faculty in the Section of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at Yale as Professor as of July 2008. He was the recipient of the American Association young investigator award and the Italian Society of Gynecologic Oncologists award for translational science. Dr. Santin has more that 300 original research and peer-reviewed publications including multiple review articles and book chapters and he has written extensively on various topics, including cancer of the ovary, endometrium and cervix as well as on tumor immunology and immunotherapy. Dr. Santin's clinical interests include cancer of the ovary, uterus, vagina, cervix and vulva; intraperitoneal chemotherapy, tumor genetics, immunology and immunotherapy; tumor angiogenesis, radiation biology and experimental therapeutics in Gynecologic Oncology. His current research interests include immunotherapy for ovarian, cervical and endometrial carcinomas refractory to standard treatment modalities; development of therapeutic vaccines against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infected genital tumors, and the use of monoclonal antibodies against chemotherapy resistant gynecologic malignancies. Dr. Santin is a member of the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists, the Gynecologic Oncology Group, The International Gynecologic Oncology Society, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Immunologists, the Italian Society of Gynecologic Oncologists, the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Society of Clinical Oncology Education & Training: Fellow- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (2000) Fellow- University of California - Irvine Medical Center (1995) Resident- University of Brescia School of Medicine (1993) MD- University of Brescia School of Medicine (1989) Honors & Recognition: 1999 Genetics Institute Young Investigator Award. American Association of Cancer Research (AACR)