Alex Rothstein is the program coordinator and an instructor for New York Institute of Technology's Exercise Science program. Alex's research interests focus on developing health and longevity through the use of "Indian Clubs," a dynamic upper body training modality. His work integrates biomechanical analysis with traditional physiological measures of health and fitness. He teaches courses in Exercise Physiology, Kinesiology, Biomechanics, Resistance Training, and Aerobic Conditioning. Alex earned a B.S. in Exercise Science and an M.S. in Sports Science from Hofstra University. He is working on an Ed.D. in Applied Physiology at Teacher's College, Columbia University. Alex is an NSCA certified strength and conditioning specialist and an ACSM Exercise Physiologist with additional certifications in training modalities and populations including Kettlebell, ViPR, Functional Movement Screening, United States Weightlifting, and Pre/Post Natal Training. Alex has worked with the United States Paralympic Powerlifting Team, as the Fitness Center supervisor for the United States Open Tennis Tournament since 2018, and as a Flying Trapeze instructor since 2015. Alex is currently a member of United Cerebral Palsy's Guardianship committee, United Cerebral Palsy's Charity 5k run committee, and Health and Wellness Committee.