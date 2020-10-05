Alex Rothstein is the program coordinator and an instructor for New York Institute of Technology's Exercise Science program. Alex's research interests focus on developing health and longevity through the use of "Indian Clubs," a dynamic upper body training modality. His work integrates biomechanical analysis with traditional physiological measures of health and fitness. He teaches courses in Exercise Physiology, Kinesiology, Biomechanics, Resistance Training, and Aerobic Conditioning. Alex earned a B.S. in Exercise Science and an M.S. in Sports Science from Hofstra University. He is working on an Ed.D. in Applied Physiology at Teacher's College, Columbia University. Alex is an NSCA certified strength and conditioning specialist and an ACSM Exercise Physiologist with additional certifications in training modalities and populations including Kettlebell, ViPR, Functional Movement Screening, United States Weightlifting, and Pre/Post Natal Training. Alex has worked with the United States Paralympic Powerlifting Team, as the Fitness Center supervisor for the United States Open Tennis Tournament since 2018, and as a Flying Trapeze instructor since 2015. Alex is currently a member of United Cerebral Palsy's Guardianship committee, United Cerebral Palsy's Charity 5k run committee, and Health and Wellness Committee.
“It’s important to stay physically active throughout the day, but also to set aside time in your day, and throughout your week, to perform purposeful and meaningful cardio exercise in order to promote and maintain your overall fitness. "
- The Case For Tracking Your Heart Rate Instead Of Step Count
"Understanding your BMR is an important starting point to making a weight loss plan because it enables you to determine your overall energy expenditure and how many calories you need to remain in a calorie deficit."
- What is basal metabolic rate? How calculating your BMR can help you lose weight
Everyone knows that exercise promotes good health. But many don't understand just how important it really is. Exercise increases blood flow throughout the body, meaning that more immune cells can circulate at a higher rate. Over time, that immune response builds up—with a measurable effect on health outcomes. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that among people who engaged in aerobic exercise five or more times per week, upper respiratory tract infection decreased by 40% over 12 weeks. Staying active also reduces body fat and inflammation, which helps to fend off infections and prevent chronic conditions such as hypertension or heart disease.
- Staying fit is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic
"Research has indicated that load-bearing exercises that use many large muscle groups and require multi-joint movements tend to elicit the most beneficial response when it comes to improving bone health."