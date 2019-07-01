Alexander Rodin, PhD

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

Head of Applied Infrared Spectroscopy Lab

Expertise: AtmospheresSolar Systematmosphere and spaceEarth ClimateRemote Sensing

Ph.D. in physics and mathematics.
Professional interests: planetary science, Mars, Venus, climate science, atmospheric remote sensing, IR spectroscopy, radiative transfer.
Rodin serves as the executive director of MIPT’s R&D center for environmental monitoring, developing and implementing solutions that involve spaceborne and UAV-based remote sensing in the visible, infrared, and radio ranges, with AI-based zero-latency data treatment. He is also a participant of international projects exploring the solar system — Mars Express, Venus Express, ExoMars — and an investigator or co-principal investigator in experiments on spectroscopic sounding of planetary atmospheres.
Rodin has co-authored 97 papers published in peer-reviewed journals and has an h-index of 25 (WoS).

Title

Cited By

Year

SPICAV on Venus Express: Three spectrometers to study the global structure and composition of the Venus atmosphere

193

2007

A warm layer in Venus' cryosphere and high-altitude measurements of HF, HCl, H 2 O and HDO

191

2007

Scientific goals for the observation of Venus by VIRTIS on ESA/Venus Express mission

172

2007

South-polar features on Venus similar to those near the north pole

153

2007

Water ice clouds in the Martian atmosphere: General circulation model experiments with a simple cloud scheme

125

2002

Vertical structure of Martian dust measured by solar infrared occultations from the PHOBOS spacecraft

121

1993

SPICAM IR acousto‐optic spectrometer experiment on Mars Express

96

2006

A dynamic upper atmosphere of Venus as revealed by VIRTIS on Venus Express

95

2007

Mars water vapor abundance from SPICAM IR spectrometer: Seasonal and geographic distributions

93

2006

Solar infrared occultation observations by SPICAM experiment on Mars-Express: Simultaneous measurements of the vertical distributions of H2O, CO2 and aerosol

87

2009

The atmospheric chemistry suite (ACS) of three spectrometers for the ExoMars 2016 Trace Gas Orbiter

77

2018

The 1.10-and 1.18-μm nightside windows of Venus observed by SPICAV-IR aboard Venus Express

75

2011

VIRTIS: the visible and infrared thermal imaging spectrometer

72

2007

The study of the Martian atmosphere from top to bottom with SPICAM light on Mars Express

72

2000

Vertical distribution of water in the near-equatorial troposphere of Mars: Water vapor and clouds

72

1997

Observation of O2 1.27 μm dayglow by SPICAM IR: Seasonal distribution for the first Martian year of Mars Express

57

2006

Mars’ water vapor mapping by the SPICAM IR spectrometer: Five martian years of observations

56

2015

Evidence for a bimodal size distribution for the suspended aerosol particles on Mars

55

2014

An AOTF-based spectrometer for the studies of Mars atmosphere for Mars Express ESA mission

53

2002

MAWD observations revisited: seasonal behavior of water vapor in the martian atmosphere

51

2004

“The rover samples Martian air and analyzes it in a special compartment. I realize that the process has been thoroughly scrutinized for possible flaws, but one cannot quite eliminate the possibility that some plastic components in the rover could undergo degassing under the harsh conditions of Mars. This could theoretically release gasses that could undergo a reaction producing trace amounts of methane,” Rodin said in an interview when asked if there was something wrong with Curiosity’s measurements.

- NASA Mars Methane Mystery: It's A Rover Fluke, Russian Expert Says

