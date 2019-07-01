Ph.D. in physics and mathematics. Professional interests: planetary science, Mars, Venus, climate science, atmospheric remote sensing, IR spectroscopy, radiative transfer. Rodin serves as the executive director of MIPT’s R&D center for environmental monitoring, developing and implementing solutions that involve spaceborne and UAV-based remote sensing in the visible, infrared, and radio ranges, with AI-based zero-latency data treatment. He is also a participant of international projects exploring the solar system — Mars Express, Venus Express, ExoMars — and an investigator or co-principal investigator in experiments on spectroscopic sounding of planetary atmospheres. Rodin has co-authored 97 papers published in peer-reviewed journals and has an h-index of 25 (WoS).
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
SPICAV on Venus Express: Three spectrometers to study the global structure and composition of the Venus atmosphere
|
193
|
2007
|
A warm layer in Venus' cryosphere and high-altitude measurements of HF, HCl, H 2 O and HDO
|
191
|
2007
|
Scientific goals for the observation of Venus by VIRTIS on ESA/Venus Express mission
|
172
|
2007
|
South-polar features on Venus similar to those near the north pole
|
153
|
2007
|
Water ice clouds in the Martian atmosphere: General circulation model experiments with a simple cloud scheme
|
125
|
2002
|
Vertical structure of Martian dust measured by solar infrared occultations from the PHOBOS spacecraft
|
121
|
1993
|
SPICAM IR acousto‐optic spectrometer experiment on Mars Express
|
96
|
2006
|
A dynamic upper atmosphere of Venus as revealed by VIRTIS on Venus Express
|
95
|
2007
|
Mars water vapor abundance from SPICAM IR spectrometer: Seasonal and geographic distributions
|
93
|
2006
|
Solar infrared occultation observations by SPICAM experiment on Mars-Express: Simultaneous measurements of the vertical distributions of H2O, CO2 and aerosol
|
87
|
2009
|
The atmospheric chemistry suite (ACS) of three spectrometers for the ExoMars 2016 Trace Gas Orbiter
|
77
|
2018
|
The 1.10-and 1.18-μm nightside windows of Venus observed by SPICAV-IR aboard Venus Express
|
75
|
2011
|
VIRTIS: the visible and infrared thermal imaging spectrometer
|
72
|
2007
|
The study of the Martian atmosphere from top to bottom with SPICAM light on Mars Express
|
72
|
2000
|
Vertical distribution of water in the near-equatorial troposphere of Mars: Water vapor and clouds
|
72
|
1997
|
Observation of O2 1.27 μm dayglow by SPICAM IR: Seasonal distribution for the first Martian year of Mars Express
|
57
|
2006
|
Mars’ water vapor mapping by the SPICAM IR spectrometer: Five martian years of observations
|
56
|
2015
|
Evidence for a bimodal size distribution for the suspended aerosol particles on Mars
|
55
|
2014
|
An AOTF-based spectrometer for the studies of Mars atmosphere for Mars Express ESA mission
|
53
|
2002
|
MAWD observations revisited: seasonal behavior of water vapor in the martian atmosphere
|
51
|
2004
17-Sep-2020 08:05:13 AM EDT
15-Oct-2019 12:05:22 PM EDT
10-Oct-2019 03:05:09 AM EDT
01-Jul-2019 02:05:16 AM EDT
“The rover samples Martian air and analyzes it in a special compartment. I realize that the process has been thoroughly scrutinized for possible flaws, but one cannot quite eliminate the possibility that some plastic components in the rover could undergo degassing under the harsh conditions of Mars. This could theoretically release gasses that could undergo a reaction producing trace amounts of methane,” Rodin said in an interview when asked if there was something wrong with Curiosity’s measurements.
- NASA Mars Methane Mystery: It's A Rover Fluke, Russian Expert Says