Dr. Alexandra Lockwood is a Project Scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute. She is the James Webb Space Telescope Communications Lead for the Institute and works on scientific storytelling to the general public on behalf of the mission. Previously she worked on the Joint Polar Satellite System and at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, both in communications and outreach roles. Her research focus is planet formation in the near-infared, focusing on protoplanetary disks and direct detection of exoplanet atmospheres using high-resolution ground-based spectroscopy.