Dr. Alfred G. Cuzán, distinguished university professor of political science, teaches primarily American and comparative politics.
Born in Havana, Cuba, Cuzán can trace his interest in political science to January 7, 1959: the day Fidel Castro triumphantly rode into Havana after Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country. Two years later, when Castro’s plans to establish a Soviet-style communist regime became evident, Cuzán and his family immigrated to Miami.
During his 40-year academic career - all but four of those spent at UWF - Cuzán has been awarded numerous grants and fellowships: two Fulbright scholar grants (2015 and 1983), several National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowships (2004, 1996, 1992, 1989 and 1988), a Reuben Askew Fellowship and a Henry Salvatori Fellowship. He chaired the Department of Government at UWF from 1992 to 2012. He has published articles in American and Latin American politics. He has also co-authored several articles on the Pollyvote, a model for predicting the outcome of presidential elections, which received media attention. This work is available at www.pollyvote.com.
Cuzán’s 2015 Fulbright scholar grant enabled him to teach American and Latin American politics at the University of Tartu, Estonia, one of the oldest universities in northern Europe.
He received a bachelor’s degree in government and economics from the University of Miami, and a master’s and doctorate degrees in political science, with a minor in economics, from Indiana University.
