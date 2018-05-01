Dr. Tabrizchi is a clinical interventional cardiologist at the LifeBridge Health Cardiovascular Institute in Maryland. He completed his fellowship at Winthrop-University Hospital. He did his residency at Washington Hospital Center, Children’s National Medical Center and National Institutes of Health (NIH). He completed medical school at Nova Southeastern University of College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tabrizchi is published in national and international medical journals.