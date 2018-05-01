Ali Tabrizchi, DO

Ali Tabrizchi, DO

LifeBridge Health

Interventional cardiologist

Expertise: Cardiovascular DiseaseLifebridge HealthSinai HospitalCardiovascular InstituteAngiogramsCoronary Artery Diseasenuclear stress testsEchocardiogramHeart FailureHeart Disease

Dr. Tabrizchi is a clinical interventional cardiologist at the LifeBridge Health Cardiovascular Institute in Maryland. He completed his fellowship at Winthrop-University Hospital. He did his residency at Washington Hospital Center, Children’s National Medical Center and National Institutes of Health (NIH). He completed medical school at Nova Southeastern University of College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tabrizchi is published in national and international medical journals.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07488