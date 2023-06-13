I am an infectious disease epidemiologist with a particular focus on enteric pathogens and COVID-19. I am particularly interested in environmental transmission of infectious disease pathogens and the impact of public health interventions such as social distancing and vaccination. I am also interested in how infectious dynamics change over time in response to ongoing pathogen evolution. To study these questions, my work combines dynamic transmission modeling with conventional statistical techniques. I completed my undergraduate training in psychology and biology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then moved on to complete MPH an PhD degrees in Epidemiology at University of Michigan. Following my doctoral training, I completed postdoctoral training at University of Michigan followed by a second postdoc at Emory University.