Alicia Kraay, Ph.D.

Alicia Kraay, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: infectious disease epidemiologistenteric pathogensCOVID -19

I am an infectious disease epidemiologist with a particular focus on enteric pathogens and COVID-19.  I am particularly interested in environmental transmission of infectious disease pathogens and the impact of public health interventions such as social distancing and vaccination.  I am also interested in how infectious dynamics change over time in response to ongoing pathogen evolution. To study these questions, my work combines dynamic transmission modeling with conventional statistical techniques. I completed my undergraduate training in psychology and biology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then moved on to complete MPH an PhD degrees in Epidemiology at University of Michigan.  Following my doctoral training, I completed postdoctoral training at University of Michigan followed by a second postdoc at Emory University.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07954