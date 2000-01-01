Business and the Economy (Financial economics, monetary policy, central banking) Alistair Milne joined the School in July 2011 as professor of financial economics. He was previously reader in banking and finance at Cass Business School, City University of London and has also held positions at the Bank of England, the University of Surrey, London Business School, HM Treasury and the national statistics office of Malawi. In recent years his principal research has been on bank balance sheet management and regulation, and its relationship to banking performance, monetary transmission and financial stability; and on the network economics of financial infrastructure, including retail payments and securities and derivatives clearing and settlement. He has also worked on a variety of other issues in financial risk management, liquidity risk, central banking, financial regulation, housing markets, development finance and macroeconomics. He is the author of The Fall of the House of Credit (Cambridge University Press, July 2009) which is a comprehensive single volume account of all different dimensions of the global financial crisis and has been a regular media commentator on the crisis and the response by policy makers. He is also a frequent speaker at policy and industry conferences. Since 2005 Alistair has been an annual research visitor at the Monetary Policy and Research Department of the Bank of Finland. He has been a consultant to the Houses of Parliament, the Financial Services Authority, the European Commission, and to several private sector institutions and trade bodies.