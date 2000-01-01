Alistair Milne, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Financial Economics

Alistair Milne joined the School in July 2011 as professor of financial economics. He was previously reader in banking and finance at Cass Business School, City University of London and has also held positions at the Bank of England, the University of Surrey, London Business School, HM Treasury and the national statistics office of Malawi.

In recent years his principal research has been on bank balance sheet management and regulation, and its relationship to banking performance, monetary transmission and financial stability; and on the network economics of financial infrastructure, including retail payments and securities and derivatives clearing and settlement. He has also worked on a variety of other issues in financial risk management, liquidity risk, central banking, financial regulation, housing markets, development finance and macroeconomics. He is the author of The Fall of the House of Credit (Cambridge University Press, July 2009) which is a comprehensive single volume account of all different dimensions of the global financial crisis and has been a regular media commentator on the crisis and the response by policy makers. He is also a frequent speaker at policy and industry conferences.

Since 2005 Alistair has been an annual research visitor at the Monetary Policy and Research Department of the Bank of Finland. He has been a consultant to the Houses of Parliament, the Financial Services Authority, the European Commission, and to several private sector institutions and trade bodies.

Title

Cited By

Year

Optimal Consumption and Savings Decisions with Disastrous Income Risk: Revisiting Rietz's Rare Disaster Risk Hypothesis

2023

What explains delays in public procurement decisions?

2023

The Nexus international payments platform: Is it business-model viable?

2022

Digitally Facilitated Trade: The Adoption Challenge

2022

The Energy Crisis: Manage Quantities and Avoid Burdening the Tax-payer

2

2022

An economic narrative for better managing the European energy crisis

4

2022

2022

Central Bank Digital Currencies and International Payments

6

2022

Financial Technologies and Financial Regulation

2022

The scope for AI-augmented interpretation of building blueprints in commercial and industrial property insurance

2022

Technology and the ‘New Governance’Techniques of Financial Regulation

2022

Trading and regulation of cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and other cryptoassets

1

2021

Correction to: Lessons from the rise and fall of Chinese peer-to-peer lending

1

2021

Lessons from the rise and fall of Chinese peer-to-peer lending

18

2021

Bigger Fish to Fry: FinTech and the Digital Transformation of Financial Services

1

2021

Technology and Working Capital Finance

2021

Growing pains: The changing regulation of alternative lending platforms

6

2021

The net worth trap: Investment and output dynamics in the presence of financing constraints

2020

Correlating surface water flood damages in three Indonesia cities

2020

Developing sustainable arrangements for “proactive” disaster risk financing in Java, Indonesia

10

2020

