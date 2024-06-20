Alistair Smith is a professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences at University of Idaho. He's an internationally recognized leader in wildland fire science and is an expert in pyroecophysiology, a new sub-field of fire ecology that he termed in 2017 that focuses on understanding how fires affect trees, why some die and, when they survive, what happens to them. His team’s research has had a major impact on changing the understanding of fire ecology, especially in the face of more intense and frequent fires under climate change.

Available to speak on:

Forest fire ecology

Fire behavior

Smoke management