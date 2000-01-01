Dr. Allysha Winburn is an associate professor of anthropology. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology. A biological anthropologist with forensic and bioarchaeological expertise, her research focuses on skeletal aging and age estimation, the skeletal embodiment of structural inequity, and the ritual use of human remains. In addition to her work in academia, Winburn has served multiple roles in the field as a forensic anthropologist. Currently, she is the consulting forensic anthropologist for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and Florida’s District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office. Previously, she was a forensic anthropologist for the Department of Navy, Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC); forensic anthropology analyst at the University of Florida’s C.A. Pound Human Identification Laboratory (CAPHIL); and forensic technician with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner Emergency Recovery of World Trade Center Remains operation. Winburn has held a variety of leadership roles within the field of forensic anthropology, including Quality Assurance Coordinator at the CAPHIL and Interim Project Manager for the JPAC’s “K-208 Project,” a commingled assemblage of human remains dating to the Korean War. She is a member of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists, a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences Anthropology Section, and a Registered Professional Archaeologist.