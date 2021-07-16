Alvaro Alencar, MD

Alvaro Alencar, MD

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine - Associate Chief Medical OfficerUniversity of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Expertise: Lymphoma

Dr Alencar is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and the Associate Chief Medical Officer at University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is a member of the lymphoma program at Sylvester and the lymphoma committee at the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology with a focus on clinical research of b-cell lymphoid malignancies with special interest in minorities, particularly elderly and Hispanics. His research focuses on the application of novel agents to improve responses and minimize toxicity on the care of elderly patients. As the hematology section lead for the Sylvester’s Global Oncology Program, Dr Alencar serves as an important bridge to the United States for Latin American hematologists being a constant presence in meetings, lectures, as well as direct patient care through international tumor boards and second opinions. These collaborations have led to a large multinational study evaluating the impact of genetic mutations and ancestry on outcomes of Hispanic patients with blood disorders.

Title

Cited By

Year

Prediction of survival in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma based on the expression of 2 genes reflecting tumor and microenvironment

175

2011

MicroRNAs are independent predictors of outcome in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients treated with R-CHOP

152

2011

Cardiac toxicity of alemtuzumab in patients with mycosis fungoides/Sezary syndrome

136

2004

CD25 expression is correlated with histological grade and response to denileukin diftitox in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

108

2006

Primary bone lymphoma–the University of Miami experience

88

2010

Ibrutinib plus fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab as initial treatment for younger patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia: a single-arm, multicentre, phase 2 trial

39

2019

MiR-181 family-specific behavior in different cancers: a meta-analysis view

32

2018

Rituximab for treatment of chemoimmunotherapy naive marginal zone lymphoma

29

2007

LOXO-305, a next generation, highly selective, non-covalent BTK inhibitor in previously treated CLL/SLL: results from the phase 1/2 BRUIN study

15

2020

LOXO-305, A Next Generation, Highly Selective, Non-Covalent BTK Inhibitor in Previously Treated Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, and Other Non-Hodgkin …

11

2020

Pirtobrutinib in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies (BRUIN): a phase 1/2 study

9

2021

Short survival and frequent transformation in extranodal marginal zone lymphoma with multiple mucosal sites presentation

7

2019

Making steps to decrease emergency room visits in patients with cancer: Our experience after participating in the ASCO Quality Training Program.

5

2016

Immune-checkpoint inhibition as first-line therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma

4

2019

Unusual variants of follicular lymphoma: case-based review

3

2020

Disseminated cutaneous immunoglobulin M macroglobulinosis associated with cryoglobulinemia and minimal residual disease of Waldenström macroglobulinemia

2

2019

Splenic B-cell lymphomas with diffuse cyclin D1 protein expression and increased prolymphocytic cells: a previously unrecognized diagnostic pitfall

2

2018

Racial differences in disease characteristics: Understanding multiple myeloma in Hispanics

2

2017

Hematodermic tumor presenting with generalized skin involvement

2

2009

Autologous stem cell transplantation in the management of relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma

1

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07708