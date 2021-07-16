Dr Alencar is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and the Associate Chief Medical Officer at University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is a member of the lymphoma program at Sylvester and the lymphoma committee at the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology with a focus on clinical research of b-cell lymphoid malignancies with special interest in minorities, particularly elderly and Hispanics. His research focuses on the application of novel agents to improve responses and minimize toxicity on the care of elderly patients. As the hematology section lead for the Sylvester’s Global Oncology Program, Dr Alencar serves as an important bridge to the United States for Latin American hematologists being a constant presence in meetings, lectures, as well as direct patient care through international tumor boards and second opinions. These collaborations have led to a large multinational study evaluating the impact of genetic mutations and ancestry on outcomes of Hispanic patients with blood disorders.