Amanda Arvai serves as the deputy branch manager for the spacecraft operations and engineering branch at the Space Telescope Science Institute, which supports the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) spacecraft flight operations. In this role, she develops flight products and procedures to operate JWST post-launch. She leads the Attitude Control Subsystem (ACS), which is responsible for pointing control and attitude determination, and supports the propulsion and fault management subsystems. She also supports the development and maintenance of software tools for the flight operations team.