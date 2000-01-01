default-image-newswise

Amanda Arvai, Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

Deputy Branch Manager for Spacecraft Operations

Expertise: Webb Space TelescopeEngineeringMechanical EngineeringFlight Operations

Amanda Arvai serves as the deputy branch manager for the spacecraft operations and engineering branch at the Space Telescope Science Institute, which supports the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) spacecraft flight operations. In this role, she develops flight products and procedures to operate JWST post-launch. She leads the Attitude Control Subsystem (ACS), which is responsible for pointing control and attitude determination, and supports the propulsion and fault management subsystems. She also supports the development and maintenance of software tools for the flight operations team.

