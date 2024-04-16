Amanda Martinot, D.V.M., M.P.H., Ph.D., DACVP, is assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Global Health. She joined Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine in 2019 as an assistant adjunct professor. Martinot is a veterinarian-scientist and board-certified veterinary pathologist (anatomic) who specializes in animal models of infectious diseases of global health importance such as tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and SARS CoV-2. With over 15 years of experience in TB biology, her independent research focuses on preclinical animal models for TB vaccine development and the basic immunology and virulence determinants underlying the TB host-pathogen interaction. As a veterinary pathologist, Martinot has expertise in animal models for infectious disease pathogenesis and drug and vaccine discovery research, with a focus on nonhuman primate infectious disease pathology. Martinot received her veterinary degree from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003. She went on to study the epidemiology of infectious diseases and global health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she completed her M.P.H. in 2006. She specialized in comparative pathology and infectious diseases by completing her pathology residency training at Harvard Medical School and New England Primate Research Center, and her Ph.D. at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, where she studied the microbiology and immunopathology of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection. She studied vaccine immunology during her postdoctoral studies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and has contributed to vaccine development efforts for TB, Zika virus, and most recently SARS-CoV-2.