Simanek is an epidemiologist who can talk about public health strategies to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Her research centers on the social patterns of infectious disease at the population level as well as links between infectious and chronic diseases. She can discuss the benefits of early and proactive social distancing on reducing transmission, the need for proper social support systems so that people can engage in social distancing, why the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Milwaukee and the U.S. are African American, and why there has been a sudden change in recommendations on the public use of face masks.