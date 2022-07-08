Ambar La Forgia is an assistant professor in the Management of Organizations group at the Haas School of Business. Her research studies the relationship between organizational and managerial strategies and performance outcomes in the healthcare sector. In particular, she uses quantitative methods to examine how the strategic decisions of corporations to merge, acquire, or partner with other organizations can change managerial processes in ways that impact both financial and clinical performance. A secondary research strand studies how health care organizations adapt their service delivery and prices following changes in state and federal legislation.