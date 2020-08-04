Dr. Amber Silver is currently an Assistant Professor for the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. She received her Ph.D. in Geography and Environmental Management from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Her primary research interests focus on how individuals and groups make decisions before, during, and after high-impact weather. More specifically, she is interested in the roles that public attention, risk perception, and communication play in protective action decision making during extreme events. Her most recent research has focused on the ways that new technologies, including social media, influence how individuals obtain, interpret, and respond to official and unofficial warning information. She has shared the findings of her research in local, national, and international conferences and symposiums, including The World Weather Open Science Conference, the American Meteorological Society’s annual conference, and the Association of American Geographer’s conference. Her research has also been published in related journals, including Meteorological Applications, International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, and Journal of Environmental Psychology. Amber has recently joined the communications task force of the High Impact Weather (HIWx) working group of the World Weather Research Programme of the World Meteorological Organization. This ten-year project aims to understand and improve the communication of weather information to different end-users in order to promote appropriate protective actions. Other key areas of interest include the impact of environmental disasters on a sense of place and place attachment; the use of social media as a risk and crisis communications tool; and the role of new media in collective sense-making during and after a disaster.
Recent advancements in the development of information and communication technologies have revolutionized risk and crisis communication.
“Now we understand what community really means”: Reconceptualizing the role of sense of place in the disaster recovery process
67
2015
The influence of previous disaster experience and sociodemographics on protective behaviors during two successive tornado events
43
2014
Public perception of and response to severe weather warnings in Nova Scotia, Canada
35
2010
The use of Facebook for information seeking, decision support, and self-organization following a significant disaster
27
2017
Watch or warning? Perceptions, preferences, and usage of forecast information by members of the Canadian public
22
2015
Academic Entitlement in the Context of Learning Styles.
15
2012
Factors influencing individuals' decision-making during high-risk short-notice disasters: the case study of the August 21st, 2011 Goderich, Ontario tornado
6
2012
Post-storm damage surveys of tornado hazards in Canada: Implications for mitigation and policy
5
2015
Public attention to extreme weather as reflected by social media activity
2
2019
Public Attention to Risks, Hazards, and Disasters: A Retrospective Review and Proposed Conceptual Model
2
2019
Does time heal all wounds? Restoring place attachment in Halifax's Point Pleasant Park after Hurricane Juan
0
2019
15 The use of social media in crisis communication
0
2019
Beyond Internships: Experiential Learning as a Tool for Emergency Management Education
0
2019
Public Attention to Environmental Hazards
0
2017
Amber Silver, assistant professor at the University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity says, “The belief is that you need to open up windows and garage doors to equalize pressure, but it’s not correct.”
“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation zone, then you’re in a region expected to receive significant and perhaps catastrophic flooding from which you are at serious risk of injury or death,” Silver said.
- Know your zones and routes: How to leave home safely if a hurricane prompts a mandatory evacuation order