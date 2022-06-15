Escolano investigates new vaccination approaches for highly mutating viruses. She received her bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Oviedo, Spain, and University of Turku, Finland, and a master’s degree from Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa, Madrid, and the Genome Research Institute (GRI), Cincinnati, Ohio. She obtained her Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research and Autonoma University, Madrid, and completed her postdoctoral training at The Rockefeller University, New York.