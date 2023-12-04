Amer Zeidan, MBBS, MHS @Dr_AmerZeidan is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology) at Yale University. He is also the medical director of Hematology Early Therapeutics Research, the leader of the Myeloid malignancies Clinical Research Team (CRT), and the director of Continuing Medical Education (CME) at the Hematology division at Yale Cancer Center. Dr. Zeidan completed a hematology/oncology fellowship and a clinical research fellowship in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at Johns Hopkins University where he also earned a Master of Health Science (MHS) degree in Clinical Investigation. Dr. Zeidan specializes in the management of myeloid malignancies especially MDS and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The focus of Dr. Zeidan’s clinical/translational research is the development of novel therapies for myeloid malignancies, with a special focus on targeted therapies and immunotherapy-based approaches. Dr. Zeidan is also active in health outcomes and comparative effectiveness research for blood cancers and their therapies. Dr. Zeidan has and continues to serve as the principal investigator of many investigator-initiated, cooperative group and industry sponsored clinical trials for myeloid malignancies. Dr. Zeidan also chairs or serves on the steering committees of several large clinical trials of myeloid malignancies. He has served as the vice chair of the Yale Cancer Center Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (YCC DSMC) and currently serves in the independent data and safety monitoring committees of multiple clinical trials. Dr. Zeidan is a member of the MyeloMATCH Precision medicine initiative of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for both MDS and AML and is very active within the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) and Early Therapy Clinical Trial Network (ETCTN) in working on early phase clinical trials of novel therapies for myeloid malignancies. Dr. Zeidan has presented his research in many meetings and has been an invited speaker nationally and internationally. He regularly reviews abstracts for the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meetings and chairs meeting sessions. He has been presented on MDS in the ASH Annual highlights meetings in USA and Asia-Pacific as well as the ASH Meeting on Hematologic Malignancies. He is also active within the International Working Group (IWG) of MDS and has previously served on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines panel for MDS. Dr. Zeidan has received several prestigious awards including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Scholar in Clinical Research award, the National Cancer Institute Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership award, the AAMDSIF/Evan’s Foundation-MDS Clinical Research Consortium Fellowship award, the Tito Bastianello Young Investigator Award, the ASCO Young Investigator Award, and multiple other achievement awards. Dr. Zeidan also serves on the editorial board and is a reviewer of several important hematology and oncology journals. He is an author on more than 260 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters.