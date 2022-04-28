Amir AghaKouchak is a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine. His research focuses on natural hazards and climate extremes and crosses the boundaries between hydrology, climatology, remote sensing. One of his main research areas is studying and understanding the interactions between different types of climatic and non-climatic hazards including compound and cascading events. He has received a number of honors and awards including the American Geophysical Union’s James B. Macelwane Medal and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Huber Research Prize. Amir is currently serving as the Editor-in-Chief of Earth’s Future. He has served as the principal investigator of several interdisciplinary research grants funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation (NSF), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Amir has a passion for nature and landscape photography, and he uses his photos for creating educational materials.
Title
Cited By
Year
Future climate risk from compound events
734
2018
Multivariate standardized drought index: a parametric multi-index model
540
2013
Remote sensing of drought: Progress, challenges and opportunities
539
2015
Global warming and changes in risk of concurrent climate extremes: Insights from the 2014 California drought
523
2014
Non-stationary extreme value analysis in a changing climate
401
2014
Substantial increase in concurrent droughts and heatwaves in the United States
352
2015
Nonstationary precipitation intensity-duration-frequency curves for infrastructure design in a changing climate
345
2014
Hydrologic evaluation of satellite precipitation products over a mid-size basin
334
2011
Global integrated drought monitoring and prediction system
330
2014
A nonparametric multivariate multi-index drought monitoring framework
294
2014
Aral Sea syndrome desiccates Lake Urmia: call for action
289
2015
Evaluation of satellite‐retrieved extreme precipitation rates across the central United States
279
2011
Water and climate: Recognize anthropogenic drought
273
2015
Recognize Anthropogenic Drought
273
2015
A generalized framework for deriving nonparametric standardized drought indicators
273
2015
Iran’s socio-economic drought: challenges of a water-bankrupt nation
269
2016
Compounding effects of sea level rise and fluvial flooding
256
2017
A typology of compound weather and climate events
250
2020
Impacts, risks, and adaptation in the United States: Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume II
249
2018
Changes in concurrent monthly precipitation and temperature extremes
229
2013