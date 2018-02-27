Dr. Badura Brack teaches Abnormal, Health, and Introductory Psychology, and she supervises the psychology internship program at Creighton University. Dr. Badura Brack is developing and testing a version of Attention Training Treatment that appears efficacious in treating combat-related Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as using magnetoencephalography (MEG) to identify regions where the brain functions abnormally in PTSD and determine if more normal neural functioning can be restored after attention training treatment.