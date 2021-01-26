Dr. Amy Hajari Case is the Senior Medical Advisor for Education and Awareness at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). She also is the Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program and Pulmonary and Critical Care Research Department at Piedmont Healthcare. Amy Hajari Case, M.D., FCCP, received her undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2005. She completed her internal medicine residency and pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Prior to joining Piedmont Physicians, Dr. Hajari Case was in practice with Georgia Lung Associates. She holds board certifications in critical care medicine, pulmonary disease and internal medicine. She is a member of the American Thoracic Society and a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. Dr. Hajari Case specializes in the diagnosis and management of patients with interstitial lung diseases. She leads a monthly support group for patients with pulmonary fibrosis in Austell, and she is on the steering committee for the ACCP Interstitial and Diffuse Lung Disease NetWork. She is the Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program and Research department at Piedmont Physicians Georgia Lung. Dr. Hajari Case enjoys bringing her patients the opportunity to receive new medications and cutting edge treatments. She is also interested in medical education and leads a bi-monthly pulmonary and critical care journal club meeting. In her spare time, Dr. Hajari Case enjoys traveling, listening to live music, and musical theatre. Dr. Hajari Case welcomes new patients and accepts most insurance plans.