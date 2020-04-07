Dr. Amy Moore is the Director of Science and Research at GO2 Foundation. Dr. Amy C. Moore is a PhD-trained virologist and cancer researcher and has spent over a decade working on large statewide and multi-institution initiatives in cancer and vaccines. She currently serves as Director of Science & Research for the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and also works closely with GO2 Foundation's sister organization, the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), to build research capacity in emerging areas of concern to the lung cancer community. Because of her virology training and position as a leader in the advocacy community, Dr. Moore has become a highly sought-after expert to discuss the intersection of lung cancer and COVID-19. Since early March, she has participated in over half a dozen panel discussions, webinars, and interviews with leading groups such as IASLC, CURE, US News & World Report to discuss the threat COVID-19 presents to patients with lung cancer and how we can mobilize research to understand this risk.