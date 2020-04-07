Dr. Amy Moore is the Director of Science and Research at GO2 Foundation. Dr. Amy C. Moore is a PhD-trained virologist and cancer researcher and has spent over a decade working on large statewide and multi-institution initiatives in cancer and vaccines. She currently serves as Director of Science & Research for the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and also works closely with GO2 Foundation's sister organization, the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), to build research capacity in emerging areas of concern to the lung cancer community. Because of her virology training and position as a leader in the advocacy community, Dr. Moore has become a highly sought-after expert to discuss the intersection of lung cancer and COVID-19. Since early March, she has participated in over half a dozen panel discussions, webinars, and interviews with leading groups such as IASLC, CURE, US News & World Report to discuss the threat COVID-19 presents to patients with lung cancer and how we can mobilize research to understand this risk.
“We are looking to source the best science to help the greatest number of people.”
- Donor Spotlight: GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Unifies to Drive Change
"I alluded to some of the concerns that emerged as a result of the survey and I think first and foremost, the early reports that were coming out, really spoke to the increased risk to the lung cancer community."
“It's clear that lung cancer patients are anxious. They are fearful because what our data has shown is that lung cancer patients are uniquely vulnerable to this disease and they have higher rates of severe disease and increased mortality.”
“There have been a number of studies that have emerged since the start of the pandemic, looking at the increased risk of patients with various comorbidities - not limited to cancer. We've heard talk about diabetes or hypertension. So, what we do know is that cancer puts patients at added risk for the worse outcome and lung cancer in particular, of the various malignancies seems to be.”
“I'm encouraged by the fact that we have multiple shots on goal, and I think that’s a good thing that we will have multiple different ones that are taking different approaches to solve the challenge and so, that’s a good thing. There is an unprecedented level of collaboration and data sharing among the scientific community because this is a really global threat, and so we all kind of have to bring our skills to the table.”