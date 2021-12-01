PhD, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin–Madison

MS, Mechanical Engineering Northern Arizona University

Dr. Dyreson leads the Great Lakes Energy Group, where she uses energy analysis and grid-scale modeling to study the performance of renewable technologies and the operation of future electric power systems, with a focus on the impacts of climate change on those systems in the U.S. Great Lakes region. Her research links power plant-level thermodynamic models, climate models, hydrology models, and electricity grid operation models to understand how weather and climate change impact future power systems, both as individual components (i.e. snow shedding off of solar panels) and as a whole (balancing hourly grid operations during a heat wave). Dr. Dyreson is passionate about teaching and improving the diversity of Mechanical Engineering as a discipline. Dr. Dyreson has a background in solar energy (PhD Mechanical Engineering, 2018, University of Wisconsin–Madison and MS Mechanical Engineering, 2014, Northern Arizona University) and electricity grid modeling (Post-doctoral researcher 2018-2020, Grid Systems, National Renewable Energy Laboratory). Dr. Dyreson holds a BS in Engineering Mechanics from University of Wisconsin–Madison as a registered Professional Engineer (Wisconsin). Seeking PhD Student Interested in Climate Change Impacts on Electrical Power Systems This is a PhD-funded student position in mechanical engineering-engineering mechanics.

Multi-Sector Dynamics Community of Practice Working Group

Great Lakes Research Center

Ecosystem Science Center

Institute of Computing and Cybersystems

Tech Forward Initiative on Sustainability and Resilience at MTU Areas of Expertise Solar photovoltaic and thermal power plants

Electricity grid operational modeling

Energy-water nexus Research Interests Grid integration under high penetrations of wind and solar energy

Drought and heat impacts on power systems

Thermal power plant modeling

Hybrid power plant value propositions

Electricity load modeling