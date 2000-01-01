Ana Garrido-Castro, MD

Ana Garrido-Castro, MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Expertise: medical oncologist, Breast Cancer, Clinical Practice, breast oncology, Immunotherapy, ASCO 2024

Dr. Garrido-Castro is a medical oncologist specialized in breast cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.  Since joining the Breast Oncology Center at Dana-Farber in 2016, Dr. Garrido-Castro has established an active clinical practice and research efforts focused on the development of novel therapies to improve outcomes in patients with breast cancer.  Dr. Garrido-Castro is Co-Director of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Working Group at Dana-Farber and leads clinical trials studying immunotherapy and targeted therapy approaches for patients with breast cancer.

